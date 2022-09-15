Professor T, the Cambridge-set crime drama about a criminologist with OCD, is returning to ITV for a second series this September.

The show, starring Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour, is a remake of a Belgian drama of the same name.

The first series concluded with the criminologist experiencing a flashback of him pointing a gun at his father who died afterwards.

Series 2 sees Professor T begin therapy sessions, which is expected to reveal more secrets from his troubled childhood.

Professor T cast

The title character is played by comedian and actor Ben Miller. He recently played Lord Featherington in the Netflix smash-hit period drama, Bridgerton. He has also starred in Death in Paradise, Primeval and Power Monkeys.

According to ITV, Professor T is an "obsessive compulsive, borderline autistic and an incurable germaphobe who can’t help saying out loud exactly what he and everyone else is thinking and is prone to elaborate fantasies that illuminate the subtext in any given situation".

Frances de la Tour plays Adelaide Tempest, the overbearing mother of Professor T. She is most known for her roles in Harry Potter, The Book of Eli, Into the Woods and The History Boys.

The rest of the main cast is:

Emma Naomi (Bridgerton) plays Lisa Donckers

Barney White (Social Suicide, Una) plays Dan Winters

Andy Gathergood (Risen, The Three Musketeers) plays Paul Rabbit

Juliet Aubrey (Primeval,Middlemarch) plays Christina Brand

Sarah Woodward (The Merry Wives of Windsor) plays Ingrid Snares

What’s Professor T about?

The official ITV synopsis says: “The second season of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.

“The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand.”

Episode one sees a student left badly burnt and in a coma after a house fire. The CID team reluctantly calls in Professor T as it emerges that the victim was drugged, and the fire started deliberately.

The second episode is about “a prominent barrister and his second wife found shot to death in a crime that has uncanny parallels to a double murder that he successfully prosecuted 15 years ago.”

How to watch Professor T

Professor T will air on ITV on Friday September 16 at 9pm, with new episodes airing weekly.