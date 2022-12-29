Tributes have poured in for a 20-year-old West Lothian man who has been described by friends as “one of life’s good guys”.

Jamie Aitchison was reported missing on Tuesday after having last been seen around 6pm leaving a friend’s house near The Regal in Bathgate. Friends and family rallied on social media to spread the word and help bring him home, but police confirmed that a body had been found in woodland at around 9am on Wednesday.

Now, Jamie’s loved ones are sharing memories of and tributes to the young man, who they said “always had a smile on his face”.

Jamie Aitchison was found dead on Wednesday morning

One said: “You ended up one my best mates really fast I will love and miss you forever and a day. Honestly one of the funniest, soundest guys I’ve ever met. You always put a smile on my face and you always had a smile on yours too. I won’t ever get my head round this man, thoughts go out to everyone who was his family or was pals way him, everyone’s gonna miss you forever.”

One said: “Another of life’s good guys taken far too soon, canny get my head round it! Rest in peace Jamie Aitchison love you bro” while another said: “Sleep easy mate. I truly hope you’ve found peace.”

Another friend added: “There are simply no words..can’t believe it was only the other day we spoke,I just wish you knew how much you were loved. Rest easy.”

A family friend also described Jamie as a “lovely young laddie with the world at his feet- loved by so many.”

