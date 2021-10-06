Jen Walsh is in a coma.

Almost £25,000 has been raised for Jennifer Walsh, 22, who was seriously injured after the incident on Saturday, October 2.She was left with a bleed on the brain, two skull fractures, a broken collarbone, a punctured lung, broken ribs and a fractured wrist.

However, after the devastation of her injuries, her family were later shocked to learn Jennifer did not have travel insurance.

Now a fundraising page has been set up by her family, with more than £23,000 raised already.

Her sister Sara says that Jen has had life-saving brain surgery but is still in a coma.Sara wrote on the GoFundMe page: “On Saturday the 2nd of October we received a phone call to say my beautiful sister had fallen from a balcony while on holiday in Croatia.

"Myself and my parents were left in absolute shock, all devastated with this horrifying news not knowing what was going to happen to our Jen. The fall impacted Jennifer’s body so badly, that it left her with a bleed on the brain, 2 skull fractures, a broken collarbone, a punctured lung, all ribs on her left side broken and a fractured wrist.

"Due to the fall Jennifer instantly fell into a coma. When she arrived at the hospital she received brain surgery to save her life. My parents were able to fly out the next again morning and be by her side at this awful time. Jennifer is in a stable condition after the surgery and is recovering but is still in an induced coma, we are praying for her to make a speedy recovery.

“Unfortunately we thought she had travel insurance but she does not. Therefor we have set up a go fund me page to help cover the costs.

“Anything received is greatly appreciated, as a family we would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers at this time.

“Our Jen is the strongest girl who we all love so much and will get through this.”