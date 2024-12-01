4 . John Lewis Wood Deluxe Toy Kitchen with Fridge Freezer Play Set

Whip up scrumptious family meals or prepare tasty teddy bear picnics with the Deluxe Kitchen with Fridge Freezer. This stylish wooden play kitchen is kitted out with everything your little chefs will need for their culinary adventures and features an American-style fridge freezer with a functional ice maker, as well as an oven, a microwave and a modern Belfast sink. The kitchen also comes with 24 play accessories, including pots, pans, plates, bowls, cutlery, salt and pepper shakers, a miniature bottle of olive oil, and much more | Jemima Bradley