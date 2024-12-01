And with so many items to choose from John Lewis have listed some of their most popular children’s items that are sure to bring smiling faces this year.
1. John Lewis Children’s toys for Christmas 2024
With Christmas just weeks away, John Lewis has shared some top recommendations for little ones this year | Jemima Bradley
2. Melissa & Doug Wooden Vending Machine Toy
Satisfy hungry imaginations with the push of a button! Children can stock the wooden vending machine with nine double-sided play food packages, including snack bars, drinks and pouches. On the front, select an item, insert a colour-matching play coin or bank card, press the corresponding letter and number button, and the snack drops into the collection drawer/ There's also a sign that can be personalised and a reusable activity card for keeping track of what to stock and what to display | Jemima Bradley
3. Squish-a-longs 14 Pack
Get ready for a new level of squishy fun with Squish-a-longs, the latest addition to the Squishmallows family. The Squish-a-longs are made of squeezable plastic and children can trade, play, wear, and display the adorable creatures. Kids can attach the Squish-a-longs to a ring and dress them up with fun accessories like a headband, glasses, pearlescent cloud, and mac-n-cheese bowl | Jemima Bradley
4. John Lewis Wood Deluxe Toy Kitchen with Fridge Freezer Play Set
Whip up scrumptious family meals or prepare tasty teddy bear picnics with the Deluxe Kitchen with Fridge Freezer. This stylish wooden play kitchen is kitted out with everything your little chefs will need for their culinary adventures and features an American-style fridge freezer with a functional ice maker, as well as an oven, a microwave and a modern Belfast sink. The kitchen also comes with 24 play accessories, including pots, pans, plates, bowls, cutlery, salt and pepper shakers, a miniature bottle of olive oil, and much more | Jemima Bradley
