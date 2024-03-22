Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales has revealed she has cancer and is in the 'early stages of treatment'.

Kate Middleton, 42, made the announcement on Friday evening, less than two months after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Neither form of cancer has been made public.

In a video statement, the mother of three said: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

She added: "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

In January, Kate was admitted to The London Clinic for abdominal surgery, and remained at the hospital for nearly two weeks.

During her stay the King was a patient in the same hospital, where he was receiving treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

The Princess of Wales was discharged on January 29 this year from the Marylebone hospital, and returned home to Windsor. Speculation and conspiracy theories about the princess's whereabouts and status of her health had been rife on social media.

The details of her condition had not been disclosed until today, but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.