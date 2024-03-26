Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vehicle has burst into flames on a major Edinburgh road, causing delays.

One lane of the Edinburgh Bypass is closed while emergency services recover the vehicle.

Government service Traffic Scotland confirmed just after 2.40pm that one lane of the eastbound carriageway of the A720 at Baberton is closed.

In an update later at 3.20pm it said congestion is heavy with traffic facing delays of around 16 minutes.

According to the AA traffic is building up between M8 J1 at Hermiston Gait and B701 Wester Hailes Road Baberton Junction, with significant tailbacks at Calder roundabout.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.53pm on Tuesday, March 26 to reports of a car on fire on the A720 Eastbound between Calder and Baberton.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and firefighters extinguished the fire.

"There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.