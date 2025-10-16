The owner of viral Lannan Bakery will open a new shop located next door to the original bakery later this month.

The Stockbridge bakery has been popular since opening in July 2023, with regular queues. Now it’ll open its second location next door to Lannan Bakery.

Accessible by its own entrance on Hamilton Place, Lannan Pantry is a one-stop-shop for quality, seasonal produce - all of which is used in the menu items at the bakery, eliminating any waste. There will also be opportunities for guests to purchase groceries - including fresh fruit, vegetables and butter from The Edinburgh Butter Company.

Darcie Maher, owner of Lannan said: “We wanted to expand our offering beyond pastry, bringing the wonderful produce that we use in our products and pastries to our customers’ kitchens. The pantry will be for customers, but it’ll also support our kitchen and bakery - it will quite literally be our pantry, allowing us to take a zero-waste approach to both spaces. We can’t wait to welcome our customers into the new space this summer.”

As well as bread coming from the bakery, dips, fresh pasta and sauces are in house by Lannan’s kitchen team. Fresh meat comes from Bowhouse and George Bowers butchers, whilst charcuterie and cheese - housed in a traditional French cheese fridge - is sourced from The Ham and Cheese Company, with mortadella, guanciale and prosciutto sliced to order.

For the Pantry, the Lannan kitchen has expanded to include an in-house butchery, where the team produces sausages and bacon, as well as making seasonal pastry specials from pâté en croûte to sausage rolls, pork pies and terrines. Lannan Pantry also has a wine cellar, offering a curated selection of natural and biodynamic wines, as well as ciders and beers.

The pantry will also allow visitors to purchase Lannan-branded homewares - including linen aprons, organic cotton tote bags, jackets and tea towels. Handmade mugs, coffee cups and plates made exclusively for Lannan by Claire Henry Ceramics will also be available.

Lannan Pantry operates as the collection point for bakery pre-orders, offering guests the opportunity to purchase viennoiserie and a limited selection of cakes ahead of time. Orders will go live on Mondays for collection the following week, with a minimum order of six pastries and maximum of 12. The first pre-orders will go live on November 4, for collection from November 11 at lannanbakery.com.

Lannan Pantry’s interior has been thoughtfully designed in collaboration with Patricia Rodi and Natalie Cécile of Rodi and Cécile Studios. Taking inspiration from owner Darcie Maher’s travels in France, its interior features bespoke joinery and reclaimed French floor tiles, with a large farmhouse table providing a centrepiece to the room and showcasing the produce on offer. The space will also be used for events, guest chef demonstrations workshops in the future.

Lannan Pantry will be open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.