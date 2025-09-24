One of Edinburgh’s most popular bakeries is teaming up with a local charity next month to raise vital funds for the city’s elderly community.

Multi award-winning Lannan Bakery will provide a range of its signature cakes and pastries for Stockbridge-based charity LifeCare as part of its Sweet Partnership Afternoon Tea event on October 20.

For the last 80 years LifeCare has offered a range of support services for people living with dementia and people experiencing isolation and loneliness - helping around 1,000 Edinburgh residents a year. The charity has seen enquiries for support increase by 250 per cent in recent years – and the upcoming fundraiser aims to raise as much as possible to continue its lifechanging work.

The Sweet Partnership Afternoon Tea will take place at 3.30pm on Monday, October 20 at the LifeCare hub in Cheyne Street. Tickets cost £50 per person with all proceeds going to LifeCare.

Lannan Bakery owner, Darcie Maher, said: “We’ve always been humbled by the incredible support and loyalty from our customers in our local community. Partnering with LifeCare Edinburgh felt like the perfect way to give something back.

“We’re excited to bring our bakes to this special Afternoon Tea, knowing that together, we’re not only creating a delicious experience but also raising vital funds to support some of the city’s most vulnerable people. Cake really can bring people together, and this time it’s for an important cause.”

After opening its doors in July 2023, the popularity of Lannan has seen lengthy queues outside its Hamilton Place store almost every day since it opened. The bakery, which is set to open a new pantry this autumn, was crowned Pastry Opening of the Year Award at La Liste’s World Pastry Awards last year.

Sarah van Putten, chief executive of LifeCare Edinburgh, said: “This event is a chance to enjoy Lannan’s truly special famous treats without the wait – and even more importantly, to know that every slice and every sip is helping to support older people in our community. LifeCare has been providing care, connection, and companionship across Edinburgh for over 80 years.

“Partnerships like this allow us to continue that work, reach more people, and remind our city that community care is something we can all be part of.”

Spaces for the fundraising event are limited with LifeCare advising supporters to book early. Tickets will go on sale on Sunday, September 28 via the LifeCare website and social media channels. Every penny raised will support LifeCare’s vital services from delivering freshly prepared meals, to offering companionship, classes, and care for older people across Edinburgh.