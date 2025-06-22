Large crowds gather for the annual Edinburgh Canal Festival at the Union Canal - in pictures

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 12:46 BST

Large crowds gathered on the Union Canal yesterday for the annual Edinburgh Canal Festival.

Organised by the Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust, the festival is a celebration of the Union Canal and canalside community. This free festival, which has been happening annually for years, took place on Saturday, June 12, from 12noon- 5pm, and featured local organisations and community groups that operate on or near the canal year-round, as well as Edinburgh-based charities.

The festival had three zones along the Union Canal in Edinburgh, at the Lochrin Basin, Harrison Park West and Fountainbridge Green, as well as a number of ‘Doors Open Day’ venues along the route. Each zone and venue had a mix of activities, great food and music performances on offer.

There was also canoe polo at the Edinburgh Quay end of the Union Canal, a real live mermaid and stalls for people to check out on the Edinburgh waterway.

Youngsters were in awe of this Edinburgh Canal Festival performer at the Union Canal on Saturday.

1. Down by the water

Youngsters were in awe of this Edinburgh Canal Festival performer at the Union Canal on Saturday. | Liga Bite/ Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust.

Photo Sales
One of the festival's water activities taking place at Edinburgh Quay at the start of the Union Canal.

2. Making a splash

One of the festival's water activities taking place at Edinburgh Quay at the start of the Union Canal. | Liga Bite/ Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust.

Photo Sales
The festival was held over three zones along the Union Canal in Edinburgh, at the Lochrin Basin, Harrison Park West and Fountainbridge Green.

3. Calm and relaxed

The festival was held over three zones along the Union Canal in Edinburgh, at the Lochrin Basin, Harrison Park West and Fountainbridge Green. | Liga Bite/ Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust.

Photo Sales
This mermaid sailed peacefully along the Union Canal in Edinburgh on a surf board at the annual festival.

4. Little mermaid

This mermaid sailed peacefully along the Union Canal in Edinburgh on a surf board at the annual festival. | Liga Bite/ Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghCommunityWaterwayMusicFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice