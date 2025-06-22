Organised by the Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust, the festival is a celebration of the Union Canal and canalside community. This free festival, which has been happening annually for years, took place on Saturday, June 12, from 12noon- 5pm, and featured local organisations and community groups that operate on or near the canal year-round, as well as Edinburgh-based charities.
The festival had three zones along the Union Canal in Edinburgh, at the Lochrin Basin, Harrison Park West and Fountainbridge Green, as well as a number of ‘Doors Open Day’ venues along the route. Each zone and venue had a mix of activities, great food and music performances on offer.
There was also canoe polo at the Edinburgh Quay end of the Union Canal, a real live mermaid and stalls for people to check out on the Edinburgh waterway.