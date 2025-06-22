Organised by the Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust, the festival is a celebration of the Union Canal and canalside community. This free festival, which has been happening annually for years, took place on Saturday, June 12, from 12noon- 5pm, and featured local organisations and community groups that operate on or near the canal year-round, as well as Edinburgh-based charities.

The festival had three zones along the Union Canal in Edinburgh, at the Lochrin Basin, Harrison Park West and Fountainbridge Green, as well as a number of ‘Doors Open Day’ venues along the route. Each zone and venue had a mix of activities, great food and music performances on offer.

There was also canoe polo at the Edinburgh Quay end of the Union Canal, a real live mermaid and stalls for people to check out on the Edinburgh waterway.

1 . Down by the water Youngsters were in awe of this Edinburgh Canal Festival performer at the Union Canal on Saturday. | Liga Bite/ Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust. Photo Sales

2 . Making a splash One of the festival's water activities taking place at Edinburgh Quay at the start of the Union Canal. | Liga Bite/ Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust. Photo Sales

3 . Calm and relaxed The festival was held over three zones along the Union Canal in Edinburgh, at the Lochrin Basin, Harrison Park West and Fountainbridge Green. | Liga Bite/ Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust. Photo Sales

4 . Little mermaid This mermaid sailed peacefully along the Union Canal in Edinburgh on a surf board at the annual festival. | Liga Bite/ Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust. Photo Sales