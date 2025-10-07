From Doddie Weir and Gavin Hastings to Oasis and Taylor Swift, hundreds of fans have been sharing their memories of Scottish Gas Murrayfield as the stadium prepares for its centenary year.

The Murrayfield Memories campaign, launched last month with the story of a national anthem mix-up that gave rise to Scotland’s world-famous a cappella rendition of Flower of Scotland, has sparked a flood of stories spanning decades of sport, music, and personal moments.

Clockwise from top left, the lone piper playing O Flower of Scotland' on the roof at Murrayfield, Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, US rocker Bruce Springsteen at the stadium in 2023 and Scotland v England action. | Story Shop

For many supporters, one day continues to stand out above all others – Scotland’s famous 13-7 victory over England in 1990 to secure the Grand Slam. From David Sole’s unforgettable walk to the pitch to Tony Stanger’s decisive try, hundreds of submissions highlighted the drama and emotion of that occasion.

Fans also recalled more recent moments, such as Finn Russell’s so-called ‘pass of the century’ to Huw Jones in the 2018 Calcutta Cup, and the thunderous ovation for the late Doddie Weir when he delivered the match ball before Scotland faced New Zealand in November 2022 – his final appearance at Murrayfield before his death weeks later.

One supporter wrote: “I’m not embarrassed to say I shed tears. A testament to how much we Scots love the characters and those who give all for the thistle.”

The Scotland players during the national anthem during The Famous Grouse Nations Series match between Scotland and Australia at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on November 24, 2024. | SNS Group / SRU

Not every memory involved a famous win, the rare 0-0 draw against the All Blacks in 1964 was among the moments revisited, as were more personal recollections. One fan described enduring 80 minutes of rugby just hours after wisdom tooth surgery, while another recalled meeting their future spouse on the Murrayfield terraces.

The record 104,000 crowd that watched Scotland beat Wales in 1975 also featured heavily in submissions, alongside more intimate memories such as representing a Glasgow Schools side against the Borders in 1965 when, according to one contributor, “the players almost outnumbered the spectators.”

Gavin Hastings, one of Scotland’s most celebrated internationals, was repeatedly named in fans’ stories. Beyond his performances in dark blue, many remembered his role in helping the Scottish Claymores to victory in the 1996 World Bowl at Murrayfield, played before the largest ever crowd for American football in Scotland.

Gavin Hastings prepares to kick as Scottish Claymore ace Paul McCallum (left) looks on, in April, 1996. | SNS Group

The stories have not all been about rugby. Murrayfield’s concerts have clearly left their mark too, with fans naming performances from David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Oasis and Taylor Swift as once-in-a-lifetime experiences that helped cement the stadium’s place in their lives.

Scottish Rugby ambassador Chris Paterson, who won 109 caps for Scotland, said: “It’s so impressive to see the number of people who’ve taken the time to share their memories.

“It shows how important and inspiring our stadium has been. I reckon there must be millions of people from all around the world who have a special Murrayfield memory and, importantly, so many more yet to be made!

“It’s always subjective, but hopefully we’ll soon have as close to a definitive list as possible.

“There are so many memories to choose from. From being lucky enough to play, and win, on the field to sitting (and standing) as a supporter but for me my favourite Murrayfield memory is being in the schools' enclosure in the south end, about 1 metre from the pitch, cheering on the team alongside my school friend from Gala for all the RWC games in 1991.”

Scottish Rugby ambassador Chris Paterson, who won 109 caps for Scotland. | SNS Group / SRU

To mark the centenary, Scottish Rugby has teamed up with Essential Edinburgh to create the Murrayfield Then and Now exhibition at St Andrew Square. Running until November 12, the free outdoor display features 14 photographic panels charting the stadium’s history, from its construction to its most iconic sporting and cultural moments.

The Murrayfield Memories campaign will continue throughout the year, with selected memories featured in the official Centenary Programme alongside contributions from Scotland internationals past and present and global stars including Mathieu Bastareaud, Bryan Habana and Quade Cooper.

The centenary itself will be celebrated during the Quilter Nations Series this November, when Scotland host the USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga. The match against the All Blacks on November 8 has specifically been earmarked for special centenary activations.

Supporters still have time to submit their own Murrayfield memories by visiting scottishrugby.org/murrayfieldmemories.