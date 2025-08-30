2 . Research centre plans

Heriot Watt University and Carles River Laboratories Edinburgh Limited submitted plans on August 15 to alter and expand its IOM building research facility at 49 Research Avenue North, Riccarton, Currie. The proposals include external alterations to elevations, associated plant and infrastructure, including a plant platform with ducting into existing building at first floor level, a nitrogen tank storage area, a chemical waste storage area, a generator area, a bin store area, bollards, and the relocation of smoking shelter. They also include the extension of existing service yard road, and, erection of 1.8m palisade fence to the rear and east of the building, including secure new sliding gate to access the service yard, and two personnel gates. Geoff Burns, general manager, Edinburgh, Charles River, said: "We have initiated a planning application to potentially expand our facility at the Heriot-Watt University Research Park. The building sale is currently being negotiated, and we will share further plans as that discussion concludes. We are proud to be part of the innovative, energetic community at the Research Park, and look forward to continuing to drive forward industry-leading science." | Charles River