Among the new proposals submitted to the local authority this week are planned alterations to a university research building, plans for a new nursery in Bruntsfield,and a flat extension and new cafe in the Old Town.
There are also applications to install water tanks at an Edinburgh stadium, shop signage proposals and plans to build a large new AI date centre campus. While permission has also been sought for a seasonal event at Edinburgh Zoo.
Ehab Yazid has submitted plans to for internal alterations to form two flats and a cafe at 369 High Street. The plans include a two-storey extension to the roof of the property to form additional accommodation, as shown in these current and artist's impression photos of the Old Town site. In the planning documents, the applicant said: "The proposal introduces a high quality café space with impressive views towards Parliament Square to the South and Waverley Valley to the North. Bringing the property to the public use would take full advantage of the
location and the attractiveness of the site. To ensure minimal loss of residential space a vertical extension is proposed to the existing non-listed building at Advocates Close." | David Bell Architect
2. Research centre plans
Heriot Watt University and Carles River Laboratories Edinburgh Limited submitted plans on August 15 to alter and expand its IOM building research facility at 49 Research Avenue North, Riccarton, Currie. The proposals include external alterations to elevations, associated plant and infrastructure, including a plant platform with ducting into existing building at first floor level, a nitrogen tank storage area, a chemical waste storage area, a generator area, a bin store area, bollards, and the relocation of smoking shelter. They also include the extension of existing service yard road, and, erection of 1.8m palisade fence to the rear and east of the building, including secure new sliding gate to access the service yard, and two personnel gates. Geoff Burns, general manager, Edinburgh, Charles River, said: "We have initiated a planning application to potentially expand our facility at the Heriot-Watt University Research Park. The building sale is currently being negotiated, and we will share further plans as that discussion concludes. We are proud to be part of the innovative, energetic community at the Research Park, and look forward to continuing to drive forward industry-leading science." | Charles River
3. New AI data centre
Apadura DC Project 11 Ltd submitted a pre-application notice on August 1 for a new AI data centre campus with a 200MW demand utility capacity, car parking, landscaping, roads, access and associated works, on land 300 metres north of 50 Research Avenue North, Riccarton, Currie. The subject site is located to the north of the Heriott-Watt University Riccarton Campus and to the west of Hermiston, and comprises approximately 24 hectares in total. The pre-application consultation was approved by the council on August 22, with public consultations due to take place at The National Robotarium, Heriott-Watt University on August 28 and October 2, before a detailed planning application is submitted. | Google Maps
4. Cold water tanks at Murrayfield Stadium
Scottish Rugby submitted plans on August 8 to locate two cold water storage tanks in the south stand car park at Murrayfield Stadium. The tanks are approximately 11x3x3m and will have an adjacent booster set. The applicant intends to screen the tanks to mitigate any visual effect on the adjacent war memorial. Set tight against the rear fence next to the access road down the side of the railway line, they would be outwith any crowd zone and have a handrail at the exposed slab change of level. The application site is currently used for car parking. | Google Maps