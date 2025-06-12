One of Edinburgh’s flagship stores will be launching a closing down sale next week where all items will be half price.

The popular Ali’s Cave first opened in South Bridge in 1981 before relocating to a larger unit on Lothian Road in 1988. But after decades of serving locals, owners made the difficult decision to close its door this August.

The shop’s owners, father and son duo Anwar and Adnan Ulhaq, told the Evening News that footfall had declined in recent years owing to changes to shopping habits and neighbouring offices relocating to different parts of the city. The news saw dozens of residents pay tribute the family-owned business, sharing kind messages and memories from over to the years on social media.

Ali's Cave in Lothian Road, Edinburgh will launch a half price sale on Monday, June 16 | NW

In a social media post, the owners said: “Ali’s Cave will be saying farewell and closing its doors permanently as of August. We want to say a big thank you to the city of Edinburgh for supporting us and a heartfelt thank you to all our customers who have continued to visit our store over the years.

“Ali’s Cave has been serving Edinburgh for over 44 years. We’ve loved the community around us, the local businesses, the students and the tourists alike. Thank you all for backing us, here’s to the end of a very fulfilling chapter. We hope to see some familiar friendly faces pop by before we shut permanently.”

Closing signs are expected to be put up in the shop at the end of the week before the sale begins on Monday, June 16. Adnan said: “As of Monday we’ll fully be reducing all of our stock and everything will be 50 per cent off.”