American superstar Bob Dylan has announced a 2024 UK tour, including two shows at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will see Bob Dylan return to Edinburgh in November - 15 years since his last performance in 2009.

The 83-year-old singer will also play concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall, Wolverhampton, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Nottingham. The shows will be phone-free, and people will be asked to put their phones in a Yondr pouch, which closes automatically when in the venue and unlocks in the venue's concourse.

Bob Dylan will perform two nights at Edinburgh's Usher Hall in November as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. Photo: PA

Dylan has been touring his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways since 2021, playing dates in London , Glasgow and Oxford in 2022.

The singer is one of the most acclaimed songwriters of all-time, winning 10 Grammys and being nominated on 38 further occasions. Dylan has had six UK top 10 singles and nine UK number one albums.

He began his career in 1962 with the single Mixed-Up Confusion, which failed to chart in the UK and US.

But he shot to stardom with a string of successful singles in 1965, including The Times They Are A-Changin', Subterranean Homesick Blues and Like A Rolling Stone. Dylan's songs have been covered by the likes of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Rolling Stones and Adele.

Dylan will perform his Edinburgh shows at the Usher Hall on November 5 and 6. Tickets cost £69.85, £97.35 and £130.35 plus booking fees. Doors are set to open at 6pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 19 , from 9am.

For more information you can visit the Usher Hall website.