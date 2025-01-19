Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The historic Leith Theatre is to play host this summer to a musical version of the classic Scottish film Restless Natives.

The 1985 adventure comedy, large parts of which were shot in Edinburgh, tells the story of two lads from Wester Hailes who set out to become Highland highwaymen, holding up tourist coaches wearing clown and wolf-man masks.

The original team - writer Ninian Dunnett, director Michael Hoffman and producer Andy Paterson - have got together again for the brand new production, Restless Natives: The Musical.

Highland highwaymen Clown and Wolfman held up tourist coaches in 1985 film Restless Natives | courtesy of StudioCanal

It’s due to be staged at the Leith Theatre in June, kicking off a pop-up three-month programme of theatre, music and film at the venue, which is now cared for by a trust seeking to secure capital investment to preserve and protect it.

The theatre, together with Leith Library and Thomas Morton Hall, all on the same site in Ferry Road, was a gift to Leith from the people of Edinburgh following the amalgamation of the two places in 1920. It was badly damaged by bombing in the Second World War and put out of action for 20 years.

It reopened in 1961 but by 1983 was little used and in 1988 closed its doors. A threat of residential development prompted a community group to take action, resulting in the formation of the trust. And the venue has since been reopened on a temporary basis for events.

The trusts says Restless Natives: The Musical offers a rare and exciting chance for people to enter the faded grandeur of a theatre that has remained largely the same since opening in 1932.

Lynn Morrison, chief executive of Leith Theatre Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce Leith Theatre as the Edinburgh venue and to work in partnership to deliver this incredible three-month summer season, starting with Restless Natives: The Musical.

The Leith Theatre was a gift to Leith from the people of Edinburgh after the 1920 amalgamation | RYAN BUCHANAN / LEITH THEATRE

“Despite the challenges posed by our building’s health, we remain committed to being at the heart of cultural life in Leith. This theatre adaptation blends theatre, film and music which is everything we love, and we couldn’t be prouder to welcome this exciting crossover and summer opportunity to our venue.”

Producer Andy Paterson said: “We are so inspired by the trust’s vision for this incredible building. Our memories of shooting key scenes from the film just a few hundred yards away on the Western Harbour make this new partnership all the more special.

“We can’t wait to bring the Clown and the Wolfman back to their actual and spiritual home in Edinburgh.

“The moment we walked into Leith Theatre we had a feeling that we’d come home. The unique atmosphere and personality of the venue chimed with Ninian’s story.

“Both embody the resilience, the spirit of Scottish community, a sense of perseverance and solidarity - and the belief that with the right values and serious ambition, you can make something great.”