Hundreds of tributes have been left in The Meadows for singer Liam Payne who died last week aged just 31.

The pop star, who rose to fame in 2010 after appearing on the X Factor, died after falling from a third floor hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16.

A memorial to honour the former One Direction member was organised in The Meadows on Sunday afternoon on October 20, with fans encouraged to wear bright colours and bring flowers, candles and written messages. A vigil was held in Glasgow’s George Square on the same day.

A memorial to celebrate the life of Liam Payne was held in Edinburgh on October 20 | NW

One message read: “You were my childhood. I hope the angels know how luck they are to have you.”

Another wrote: “I feel devastated and empty because you were part of what makes me feel safe”. And another adoring fan added: “Thank you for everything.”

Floral tributes alongside pictures of the celebrated singer have been left at North Meadow Walk where it is understood hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

Videos shared on social media show a large group of people congregating at the vigil as One Direction hit song ‘Best Song Ever’ is played. Sharing a video online, one resident wrote they ‘felt a sense of community that I’ve not felt in years’ adding that people started to dance to music to celebrate the pop star’s life.

One Direction fans in Edinburgh left flowers, messages and candles at the vigil on North Meadow Walk | NW

Payne formed boy band One Direction in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik , Louis Tomlinson , Niall Horan and Harry Styles , after they individually auditioned for The X Factor.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world, with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.