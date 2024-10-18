Liam Payne: 15 Edinburgh gig photos of Liam Payne and One Direction performing to 64,000 fans

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:49 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 09:03 BST
As fans mourn the death of Liam Payne, we remember when One Direction performed a massive gig at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina. Local police said the 31-year-old pop superstar fell into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, before medics confirmed his death.

In happier times, One Direction (Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik) played at Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014. The concert, which was part of their Where We Are tour, was the biggest ever held in Scotland at the time, with 64,000 fans in attendance.

Scroll through our gallery to see 15 pictures from the gig – and let us know your own memories of the show in the comments section.

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos from when Liam Payne and the rest of One Direction played to 64,000 fans in Edinburgh.

1. MixCollage-18-Oct-2024-08-47-AM-9768.jpg

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos from when Liam Payne and the rest of One Direction played to 64,000 fans in Edinburgh. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
One Direction fans had the time of their lives when the superstar boyband performed a massive concert at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014.

2. Young fans

One Direction fans had the time of their lives when the superstar boyband performed a massive concert at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014. Photo: Lisa Feguson

Photo Sales
Liam Payne, pictured during One Direction's concert at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Local police said he fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital, before medics confirmed his death.

3. Liam Payne

Liam Payne, pictured during One Direction's concert at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Local police said he fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital, before medics confirmed his death. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
One Direction - comprising of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - played at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014. The concert, which was part of their Where We Are tour, was the biggest ever held in Scotland at the time, with 64,000 fans in attendance.

4. Pop idols

One Direction - comprising of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - played at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014. The concert, which was part of their Where We Are tour, was the biggest ever held in Scotland at the time, with 64,000 fans in attendance. Photo: Lisa Feguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Liam PayneOne DirectionEdinburghLouis Tomlinson
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice