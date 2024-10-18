Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina. Local police said the 31-year-old pop superstar fell into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, before medics confirmed his death.

In happier times, One Direction (Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik) played at Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014. The concert, which was part of their Where We Are tour, was the biggest ever held in Scotland at the time, with 64,000 fans in attendance.

Liam Payne, pictured during One Direction's concert at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on June 3, 2014.