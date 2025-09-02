Leith residents and business owners concerned about crime levels after 'suspicious' death of man
Emergency services descended on Great Junction Street, at the junction with Bonnington Road, shortly after 2am on Tuesday, September 2, following reports of a man having been found injured.
Despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the 22-year-old man died at the scene. Police said that a post mortem examination will be carried out and that the death is being treated as suspicious.
Locals were left shocked by the news that a young man had died but many said they are concerned about crime levels in Leith in recent years.
One concerned local business owner, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s just awful, such a waste of a young life. There are lots of rumours going around the street about what exactly happened, who knows, but it’s just so sad. It’s just hard to believe this has happened.
“The man’s family have been left totally shattered, and why? Crime is becoming rife around here, when will it stop?”
Another local man, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s a big problem down here now. The return of the benches at the foot of the Walk has brought trouble too. It’s sad someone so young has died here, what was it for? Such a waste.”
A woman added: “I’m not surprised unfortunately. There have been incidents down here over the years. It’s sad that someone so young has died.”
Another concerned local business owner said: “It’s nothing new in Leith, it’s the second death in a week. I have heard bits and pieces about last night, but this is just the norm in Leith I’m afraid to say. It’s getting worse before it gets better.”
Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.