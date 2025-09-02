The ‘suspicious’ death of a young man in Leith has left local residents and business owners concerned about the rise in crime in the area.

Emergency services descended on Great Junction Street, at the junction with Bonnington Road, shortly after 2am on Tuesday, September 2, following reports of a man having been found injured.

Despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the 22-year-old man died at the scene. Police said that a post mortem examination will be carried out and that the death is being treated as suspicious.

The scene on Great Junction Street around lunchtime on Tuesday, September 2, following the death of a man there this morning. | National World

Locals were left shocked by the news that a young man had died but many said they are concerned about crime levels in Leith in recent years.

One concerned local business owner, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s just awful, such a waste of a young life. There are lots of rumours going around the street about what exactly happened, who knows, but it’s just so sad. It’s just hard to believe this has happened.

“The man’s family have been left totally shattered, and why? Crime is becoming rife around here, when will it stop?”

A forensics tent at the scene, on the junction with Bonnington Road. | National World

Another local man, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s a big problem down here now. The return of the benches at the foot of the Walk has brought trouble too. It’s sad someone so young has died here, what was it for? Such a waste.”

A woman added: “I’m not surprised unfortunately. There have been incidents down here over the years. It’s sad that someone so young has died.”

Great Junction Street was still closed on Tuesday afternoon from Henderson Street to Ferry Road. | National World

Another concerned local business owner said: “It’s nothing new in Leith, it’s the second death in a week. I have heard bits and pieces about last night, but this is just the norm in Leith I’m afraid to say. It’s getting worse before it gets better.”

A large police presence remains at the scene this afternoon, with Great Junction Street closed from Henderson Street to Ferry Road, and a forensics tent erected at the junction with Bonnington Road.