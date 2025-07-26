Locals celebrate 'refreshing change' as baked potato shop prepares to open in Morningside
OG Spuds is set to open in Morningside soon, with the shopfront already in place ready for the grand event. A sign in the window reads: “Spuds coming soon to Edinburgh.”
Posting to social media, many shared their excitement for the new shop and shared the nostalgia of baked potato shops that have come and gone in the city.
Many comments asked if people remembered Mr Chukityleafs and Spudulike, the latter of which used to be Edinburgh’s firm favourite for a baked potato but closed in 2019.
One comment said: “As a past customer of Mr Chuckityleaf in Bruntsfield in the 1970s I'm happy to give it a go!!”
Another said: “What a refreshing change from the gourmet shops and big chain coffee shops. Nice cheap local staple food should keep prices a bit more affordable too. I predict a comeback for spuds in this chastened era.”
A third said: “Can’t wait! I love baked tatties will be a regular!”
A post on the company’s Instagram page promised ‘big energy, big portion, big flavour’.
