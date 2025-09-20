East Lothian has a brand new pub featuring two bars, an extensive menu area and an 100-seater beer garden.

The Law, which opened this week in North Berwick’s High Street, replaces the former County Hotel that closed in 2019. And following an £850,000 renovation by Star Pubs and The Discovery Group, the listed building has been transformed into a modern venue whilst retaining its period features.

Managed by local resident Donna McCallum, the new family and dog friendly venue features a contemporary front bar with screens for sport, a restaurant area, with a second ‘Beach House’ bar with adjoining beer garden located at the back of the building.

A large function room which is bookable for functions is available on the first floor and a range of single and double ensuite rooms will be available to book from next month.

Speaking to the Evening News, Donna McCallum, general manager said: “I'm really excited for it to be back open again because it was closed for so long and everybody just wants to come in and enjoy the good vibes. Our local chefs have created a really fantastic menu - everything is homemade and prepared in house and we’ve tried to make a menu that locals will really enjoy.

“As part of our opening week we’ve got live music, including local singer Mark McCluskey performing this weekend. But we plan to have much more live music going forward because it’s great for customers to have open mic night nights and things like that - everybody loves to have a band playing in the background, whether they're sitting having a few cocktails or a bite to eat.”

Small plates on offer include ham hock terrine, spiced cauliflower bites, steamed mussels, lamb koftas, and a selection of loaded fries. Mains include a range of pub classics from burgers, fish and chips, steak pie, and mac and cheese, with sharing platters including a seafood board offering smoked salmon, calamari, and mussels.

The drinks menu is vast, with a wide selection of draft beers and ales, whiskies, rums, and wines. Cocktails include old fashioned, cosmopolitan, frozen margarita and espresso martini. A range of mocktails are also available.

For more information you can visit The Law website.