Loretto School death: Musselburgh's Loretto School 'devastated' after sudden death of pupil

The school said it is working with pupils and staff

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 8th May 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 15:55 BST

A top boarding school near Edinburgh has said it is devastated after the sudden death of one of its pupils.

Emergency services were called to Loretto School in Musselburgh’s Linkfield Road on Tuesday, May 2 following reports of concern for a 17-year-old boy. The teenager was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary but he died a short time later.

A spokesman from Loretto School said the boy's death came after a "medical emergency” which saw paramedics called to the school. He said: "The school community is devastated and we are giving his family all the support we can. We have also been working with pupils and staff impacted by this tragic news and that is our focus for now.”

Loretto School said it is 'devastated' by the death of a 17-year-old pupil. Picture: GoogleLoretto School said it is 'devastated' by the death of a 17-year-old pupil. Picture: Google
Loretto School said it is 'devastated' by the death of a 17-year-old pupil. Picture: Google
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At this time, there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

