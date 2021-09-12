A Police Scotland spokesperson said today: “Around 12.40am on Sunday, 12 September, we received reports of five pedestrians being hit by a vehicle on Rose Street near its junction with Frederick Street in Edinburgh.

“Two men aged 39 and 60-years old, and three women aged 37, 22 and 65, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment where they all remain in stable conditions.

“The vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued to Lothian Road where it was involved in a crash with a bus. No further people were injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Lothian Road remains closed this morning. Picture: via Edinburgh Evening News crime and breaking incidents Facebook group

“Officers arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident. Inquires remain ongoing.

"Lothian Road remains closed up to the Western Approach junction."

Police sealed off several streets, including Lothian Road and Frederick Street.

Officers remained at the scene on Sunday morning.

With roads closed, a number of Lothian Bus services were diverted.

They are unable to serve part of Lothian Road – which remains closed this morning – and buses have been re-routed via Shandwick Place, Morrison Link and West Approach Road both directions until further notice.

Services hit include 1, 10, 11, 16, 22, 24, 30, 34, 36, 47, and the 124

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.