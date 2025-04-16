Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lucky winners from Edinburgh and the Lothians have bagged £330,000 in the latest Premium Bonds prize draw.

New research from online casino guide CritiqueJeu analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment after the winners of the April Premium Bonds prize draw were announced.

And while no local winners scooped the £1 million jackpot, one lucky person in the Scottish capital bagged £50,000. Five people in the area also won £25,000, while eight won £10,000 and 15 won £5,000.

Of the 29 winners from Edinburgh and the Lothians, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £38,609.

At the national level, there were 1,335 winners of high value prizes for the month of April. In total £41,200,000 was won between 2,902 winners, with two people having bagged the £1 million jackpot, 78 people having taken £100,000 and 158 winners having scooped £50,000.

Three hundred and thirteen people also walked away with £25,000, and 784 bagged £10,000.

Paul Lenglet, co-founder and editor of CritiqueJeu, said: "The Premium Bond winners this month took a safer investment approach at a time when saving money is paramount and saw their patience rewarded. Premium Bonds are a low-stake, high-reward way of investing money that requires a bit of luck, but can provide plenty of excitement along the way. Not to mention high returns that will have offered much-needed financial relief to many this month."