Busy Edinburgh bakery with 'best pies in town' deeply saddened to announce closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a popular Edinburgh bakery has said he is “deeply saddened” to announce its closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan’s Bakery, on Restalrig Road, has now shut and won’t reopen, leaving customers saddened.

Allan Shaw, who runs the bakery, shared the news on social media, saying the difficult decision was taken due to health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an emotional post on Facebook, Allan wrote: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to each and every one of you who have supported Allan’s Bakery over the years. In particular, I would like to acknowledge the unwavering support during the challenging times that small businesses have faced in recent years.

“Regrettably, I am currently facing health challenges that have rendered me unable to resume my work until my recovery in a few months, provided that my condition improves.

“As the sole baker of the business, this situation has necessitated the closure of the shop. My lease agreement with the property will expire at the end of the month, and I am deeply saddened to inform you that Allan’s Bakery will not reopen.”

Customers expressed their sadness following the announcement, with many people wishing Allan well for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One regular at the bakery said: “I am so sorry to hear this. Absolutely love this bakery and it is so handy and nice to have a small local business in the area. Very, very sad news – but understandable. Wishing you all the best for the future. I will miss you.”

Another wrote: “Sorry to hear that your health is not so good and you've had to close. I used to travel from Corstorphine to get your bran scones.... lovely.”

A third customer said: “I really hope things improve with your health and you come back fighting. You can always start over and I am sure everyone will support you in that and build it bigger and better. Chin up bro and don't give in.”

A fourth person wrote: “I’m devastated to hear this mate, I wish you a speedy recovery and really hope you get back to doing what you love and do so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Gutted to hear this. You have the best pies in town. Get well soon.”

Click here to sign up 👇