Edinburgh incident: Man, 48, found dead in Edinburgh flat as emergency crews attend
Emergency services were called to the property on Restalrig Road at around 8.55pm on Monday, April 14.
Eye-witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles and an ambulance outside the flat while investigations were conducted.
A post-mortem will now be carried out, but the death is currently not being treated as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Monday, 14 April, 2025, police received a report a 48-year-old man had died within a flat in Restalrig Road, Edinburgh.
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”
