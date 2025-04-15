Edinburgh incident: Man, 48, found dead in Edinburgh flat as emergency crews attend

A 48-year-old man has been found dead at a flat in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the property on Restalrig Road at around 8.55pm on Monday, April 14.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles and an ambulance outside the flat while investigations were conducted.

A post-mortem will now be carried out, but the death is currently not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Monday, 14 April, 2025, police received a report a 48-year-old man had died within a flat in Restalrig Road, Edinburgh.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

