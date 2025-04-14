Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Edinburgh are considering using drones to help officers apprehend people suspected of damaging green spaces with off road vehicles.

It comes after several incidents in The Meadows, Bruntsfield Links and Saughton Park earlier in the year, where riders caused significant damage with quad bikes and electric bikes.

On February 20, two people were captured on video driving recklessly in Bruntsfield Links with one rider filmed speeding across a footpath whilst the other performed doughnut manoeuvres on the grass.

People using off-road vehicles have caused damage to several Edinburgh parks including The Meadows, Bruntsfield Links and Saughton Park | NW

On the same day, quad bikers were also seen in the Meadows and Saughton Park with extensive damage being caused to the pitches. The scenes sparked outrage from locals and politicians, prompting calls for a greater police presence.

In recent months police have patrolled ‘hot spot areas’ to ‘detect and deter anti-social behaviour’ in Edinburgh’s beauty spots. The force has also made ‘significant enquiries’ into recent incidents involving riders destroying grass.

Inspector Scott Casey said: “With regard to quad bikes on The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links, we have been making significant enquiries since both incidents took place and whilst at this time no arrests have been made, we are following positive lines of enquiry for both.

“We absolutely understand the frustrations of people regarding the anti-social behaviour, damage and danger that the irresponsible use of quad bikes and similar vehicles causes, and we are working hard to trace and deter those responsible.”

Quad bikers caused significant damage to sections of Bruntsfield Links on February 20 | NW

Intelligence-led strategy

Police are now considering using drones to assist officers in tackling anti-social behaviour. Officers will continue to carry out high visibility patrols and work with partner agencies, including the council and housing associations, ‘to gather intelligence and identify those who own the bikes and where they are stored’.

Inspector Scott Casey said “A number of tactics, including the possible use of drones are being considered however, one must appreciate the legislation with regard to their use over residential or public places.

“The best way to deal with the issue, is for members of the public to contact police at the time they see these bikes in areas where they should not be, or they are causing damage to public areas. Mobile phone, CCTV, ring doorbell and dashcam footage is always very helpful to officers, so if it is available, we will check that and any other information available to arrest those involved.

"Anyone purchasing an off-road bike or quad bike should be aware of the law and the implications of using one in a public place. Unregistered dirt bikes or quad bikes can only be used on private land with the owner’s permission. They are subject to the same legal requirements as many other motor vehicles, meaning that they must be insured and drivers must have a valid driving licence.”

Anyone with concerns or information can contact police via 101. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.