Luke Combs announces second Edinburgh show at Murrayfield Stadium - How to get tickets
Due to demand for tickets for his concert at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday, July 25 next summer, Luke Combs has added a second night at the home of Scottish rugby on his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour”, after selling out the first Edinburgh show.
This second night at Scottish Gas Murrayfield is on Friday, July 24 and tickets went on pre-sale today, Tuesday, October 21, with general sale at 10am on Friday, October 24.
A true titan of modern country music, Luke Combs has become one of the genre’s biggest global superstars. Hailing from North Carolina, his relatable "everyman" appeal and powerful, soulful voice have resonated with millions, leading to an incredible run of chart-topping hits and sold-out shows around the world.
The Country star has also added a third night at Wembley Stadium in London after selling out two nights there, with the first Edinburgh date and two Dublin shows at Slane Castle also selling out as fans scrambled to get tickets.
How to get tickets
Tickets go on general sale for the second Luke Combs Murrayfield gig here from 10am on Friday, September 24.
To give yourself the best chance of tickets make sure you have a Ticketmaster account and are signed in well before the tickets go on sale. You’ll then be allocated a position in the queue and it’s just a matter of keeping your fingers crossed.
If you sign up to Luke Combs’ Bootlegger mailing list here you’ll get a code to access presale tickets from 10am today, Tuesday, October 21.
Ticket prices: Front Standing Ticket: £137.45; Rear Pitch Standing Ticket: £105.20; Seated Ticket: £78.20, £89.20, £95.20, £126.70, £137.45; Wheelchair Accessible Ticket: £105.20; Mobility Accessible Ticket: £126.70; Mobility Accessible Ticket: £137.45.
There are also hospitality tickets and tickets including transport from different parts of Scotland, priced from £160.20 (a standing ticket with coach travel from Glasgow) to £700 (the ‘platinum - backstage’ experience).
Combs debut album, This One's for You, shattered records when it was released in 2017, with every single reaching number one on the US Country Airplay chart. His hit cover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ earned him a Grammy nomination and cemented his status as a crossover success.
With numerous industry awards, including multiple CMA and ACM wins for Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, Luke Combs has a reputation as a powerhouse performer. Now, he's set to bring his electrifying tour to the UK, promising a night of soulful ballads and high-energy anthems next summer.
Luke Combs has announced three support acts for his Edinburgh gig - The Castellows, followed by Ty Myers and The Teskey Brothers.