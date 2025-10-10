US country megastar singer Luke Combs has announced a huge Edinburgh show at Murrayfield Stadium next summer.

The ‘When it Rains it Pours’ singer will bring his ‘My Kinda Saturday Night Tour’ to Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday, July 25, 2026. He will also perform at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, August 1.

Special guests for the UK shows include The Castellows and Ty Myers, The Teskey Brothers (Edinburgh only) and Thomas Rhett (London only).

Speaking about his biggest ever UK tour, Combs said on the Scottish Rugby website: “This year has been awesome. We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t.

“That said, while the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It’s hard to beat!

“I can’t wait for March 2026 for the ‘My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.’ We’re going to eight different countries, bringing along a ton of great support, and by then will have a lot of new music to play.”

Pre-sale tickets for the “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” will be available from next Wednesday, October 15 at 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday, October 17 at 10am.

Combs recently became the highest RIAA certified country artist ever with 168 million units sold, surpassing Garth Brooks, and made history as the first country artist to headline both the Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza music festivals.

The ‘Beautiful Crazy’ singer is also the first country artist with two songs earning a billion streams on Spotify, and the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond.