Drivers are facing delays of almost an hour after a lorry crash on the M8 brought traffic to a standstill.

One lane was blocked after a crash involving two lorries heading westbound at approximately 2:30pm today. The incident occurred between junction 3 at the A8999 Livingston Road and junction 4 at the A801 near Whitburn. All lanes have now reopened but drivers can expect delays up to 60 minutes. Queueing traffic has been reported tailing back to junction 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays up to 25 minutes have also been reported between the M9 and junction 3 A779 near Bathgate where the average speed is currently 10mph.

Drivers are facing delays of 50 minutes after a lorry crash on the M8