Police were called to the crash on the M8 at Junction 3A Bathgate at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (October 5).

The M8 was closed Westbound for to allow emergency services to work, but re-opened later in the evening.

Police cars, fire appliances and an ambulance all attended the scene, and one person was taken to hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1653hrs to attend a road traffic collision on the M8, near Bathgate. We dispatched an ambulance to the scene and one patient was transported to St John’s Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 3.56pm on Wednesday, 5 October to reports of a road traffic collision involving one car and two vans on the M8 westbound, at the A779 slip road.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances and special resources to the scene.

"One casualty was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Yesterday evening, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called around 4.45pm on Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 following the report of a three vehicle road crash on the M8 westbound at junction 3A near Bathgate.