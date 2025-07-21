A key route into Edinburgh which was closed this morning following a rush hour crash has now re-opened in both directions.

The A702 was closed in both directions between Easter Howgate and Hillend, with traffic diverted via the A703, and congestion reported in the area around the busy Midlothian road this morning.

The A702 in Midlothian has now been re-opened after it was closed this morning following a crash. | Traffic Scotland

However, at around 8.20am on Monday, July 21 the road re-opened to northbound traffic, with the road then fully re-opened in both directions at 9.15am, with Traffic Scotland posting: “The #A702 is now OPEN at Easter Howgate with traffic now moving in both directions.”