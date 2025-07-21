Major road into Edinburgh re-opens to traffic after crash closed key route during morning rush hour
A key route into Edinburgh which was closed this morning following a rush hour crash has now re-opened in both directions.
The A702 was closed in both directions between Easter Howgate and Hillend, with traffic diverted via the A703, and congestion reported in the area around the busy Midlothian road this morning.
