Man, 39, last seen three weeks ago ‘may have travelled to Edinburgh’

A 39-year-old man, who was last seen three weeks ago, ‘may have travelled to Edinburgh’ police said.

Craig Taylor, 39, from Dundee, was last seen around 8.45pm on Friday, November 22 in the Menzieshill area of the city.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins, slim, very short black hair and facial hair. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black gilet, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Craig, including door to door and CCTV reviews. Police said Craig ‘may have travelled to the Edinburgh area’ and are ‘urging anyone with information to contact 101’. He is also believed to visit Perth and parts of Fife on occasion.

Inspector Robb said: "It is unusual for Craig not to be in contact with his family for this length of time and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We are asking people to look out for him and let us know if you see him or know where he might be. Craig, if you see this appeal, please let someone know you are safe and well."

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3574 of Monday, December 9.