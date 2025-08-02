Man, 53, arrested after armed police deployed to Edinburgh street

A 53-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a concern for person in the south of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and armed officers attended a property in Comiston Terrace shortly before 8pm on Friday, August 1. It is understood armed officers were deployed to the incident due to the nature of the initial call. A man was later arrested and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police and armed officers attended a property in Comiston Terrace shortly before 8pm on Friday, August 1 | Submitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 7.50pm on Friday, 1 August 2025, police attended an address in Comiston Terrace, Edinburgh, following a concern for person at the address.

"A 53-year-old man was subsequently arrested by police and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal. The man has been taken to hospital for assessment and remains in the care of staff at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

"No one was injured during the incident.”

Folling numerous concerns from local residents, Morningside Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro said: “I want to address the serious incident that occurred in our area last night.

“While I was closely informed about the situation as it developed, I want to acknowledge that this is an unprecedented event for our community. I would like to reassure all residents that the emergency services responded swiftly and effectively to the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man has been arrested, and the authorities are continuing their investigations. The safety and well-being of our residents remains my top priority, and I will continue to work closely with the emergency services to ensure that our community remains safe.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”