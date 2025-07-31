Teenager, 15, charged after serious assault and robbery in Edinburgh park

A teenager has been charged after a 16-year-old male youth was seriously assaulted and robbed of his e-bike on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 8.40pm in Baronscourt Park on Wednesday, July 30. A 15-year-old male youth was later arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the serious assault in Northfield and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Sophie McWhinnie of CID said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance.”