Teenager, 15, charged after serious assault and robbery in Edinburgh park
The incident happened at around 8.40pm in Baronscourt Park on Wednesday, July 30. A 15-year-old male youth was later arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the serious assault in Northfield and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Sergeant Sophie McWhinnie of CID said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance.”