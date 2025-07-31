Teenager, 16, 'stabbed' and robbed of e-bike in Edinburgh’s Baronscourt Park
It is understood a 16-year-old youth was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being stabbed in Baronscourt Park in Northfield at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, July 30.
Witnesses reported that an area of the park has been taped off. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.40pm on Wednesday, 30 July, 2025, a 16-year-old male youth was robbed of his electric bicycle and seriously assaulted in Baronscourt Park, Edinburgh.
“He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3680 of 30 July, 2025.”