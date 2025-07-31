A teenager has been taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted and robbed of his e-bike in an Edinburgh park last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood a 16-year-old youth was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being stabbed in Baronscourt Park in Northfield at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, July 30.

Witnesses reported that an area of the park has been taped off. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old youth was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being seriously assaulted in Baronscourt Park in Northfield at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, July 30. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.40pm on Wednesday, 30 July, 2025, a 16-year-old male youth was robbed of his electric bicycle and seriously assaulted in Baronscourt Park, Edinburgh.

“He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3680 of 30 July, 2025.”