Man appears in court after cannabis worth £328,000 recovered in West Lothian
At around 9.50am on Tuesday, July 29, officers attended at a property on Nettlehill Road where a cannabis cultivation of around 400 plants was discovered. The man was due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.
“We will continue to work tirelessly to identify those connected to the supply of illegal drugs in our community. We would like to reassure the community that we will take action on those involved in criminality and recognise the role the public can play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible.”
Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.