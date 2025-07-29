Police and forensics spotted at Fife property after cannabis farm found
Police were called to a property at Invertiel Road shortly before 10am on Monday, July 28 where officers later recovered cannabis plants.
Videos shared online show police officers and forensic teams at a property with officers removing items from the property in large white bags. Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55am on Monday, 28 July, we received a report of a possible cannabis cultivation at a property on Invertiel Road in Kirkcaldy.
“Officers attended and cannabis plants were found within. Enquiries are ongoing.”