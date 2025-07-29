Police in Fife have recovered drugs from a Kirkcaldy home after receiving reports of a ‘possible cannabis cultivation’.

Police were called to a property at Invertiel Road shortly before 10am on Monday, July 28 where officers later recovered cannabis plants.

Police in Fife recovered cannabis plants from a property in Invertiel Road. | Facebook

Videos shared online show police officers and forensic teams at a property with officers removing items from the property in large white bags. Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55am on Monday, 28 July, we received a report of a possible cannabis cultivation at a property on Invertiel Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and cannabis plants were found within. Enquiries are ongoing.”