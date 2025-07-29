Police investigating Edinburgh shooting incident in Wester Hailes arrest man
Detectives investigating a shooting in Edinburgh which left a man in hospital have made an arrest.
Police arrested the 25-year-old man days after police descended on Hailesland Gardens in Wester Hailes following reports of a firearm having been discharged.
Police, including armed officers, were called at around 3.40pm on Thursday, July 24.
Following the incident a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining serious but non life-threatening injuries to his arm.
Police advised that ‘enquiries remain ongoing.’