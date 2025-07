A 39-year-old man has been charged following the recovery of drugs with an estimated street value in excess of £347,760 in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh.

At around 12pm on Wednesday, July 9, officers searched a flat in Calder Road where they uncovered a cannabis cultivation.

The man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, July 10 and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.