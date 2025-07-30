A West Lothian teenager who was ‘obsessed’ with the Columbine High School massacre and frequently told classmates about planning a school shooting in Edinburgh has been jailed for six years for terrorism offences.

Felix Winter, 18, was sentenced at the Hight Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 30, in what police described as a ‘extremely complex and fast-moving investigation.’

Winter pleaded guilty in February to breach of the peace, with an accompanying racial aggravation, and a separate but related offence under Terrorism Act.

The court heard how Winter committed the offences between June 2022 and July 2023, when he was aged between 15 and 16 when he ‘made known to others [his] desire and plans to carry out acts of violence involving firearms, explosive devices and poison against pupils and teachers at the school’.

On sentencing, Lord Arthurson said: “You additionally showed certain material, including videos of mass shootings, to your fellow pupils, which material contained footage taken from the notorious mass shooting in 1999 at Columbine High School in Colorado, USA. You stated your intention to acquire a 3‑D printer in order to manufacture a firearm for use in the commission by you of acts of violence at the School.

“You were a member of a pro‑Nazi Discord group and appear to have in effect become radicalised in that online community within which you were thoroughly immersed. At the heart of your offending in this case lay your desire to perpetrate a school shooting similar to the Columbine event with which you appear to have become obsessed.”

The court learned how the teenager discussed ‘placing bombs in the cafeteria and library at the School and then shooting people as they ran out of the building’ in addition to providing dates for a potential attack.

He had been subject to the Prevent counter terrorism programme each year since 2022 with assessment reports noting his ‘evolving and visceral violent fantasy about harming’ people. It was also revealed that Winter had accessed a pro‑Nazi Discord group for more than 1,400 hours over a two-year period.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: “This was an extremely complex and fast-moving investigation, and I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the diligence and hard work of the officers who worked tirelessly to gather the evidence and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“The inquiry also underlines the advantages of working closely in partnership as part of the Prevent programme, which promotes early intervention through tailored, diversionary support to individuals who may be susceptible to supporting or committing terrorism to help keep our communities safe.”