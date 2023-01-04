A man and a woman are in a serious condition in an Edinburgh hospital following an early morning car crash.

Emergency services were called out at 4.30am on Wednesday (January 4) after a white Ford Focus crashed on the A68 near Soutra Hill, in the Scottish Borders.

The single vehicle smash resulted in a 49-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man being taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Both are described as being in a serious but stable condition there.

Officers from Police Scotland closed the A68 north of Oxton for investigations, with the road repening at around 11.15am.

Work is taking place to establish the cause of the incident, with police appealing for information.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who either saw what happened, or saw the white Ford Focus prior to the crash.

