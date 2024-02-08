Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a man and threatening him with “extreme violence”.

Robert Kelbie, 40, is alleged to have attacked Malcolm Gemmill by punching him to the head to his severe injury at the Newbridge Inn pub in Ratho, near Edinburgh, between August 1 and 30, 2021.

Kelbie, of the capital’s Glasgow Road, is also said to have acted in an aggressive manner towards Mr Gemmill and Lacey Moffat at Coalgate Road, Tranent, East Lothian, on June 30, 2022.

Kelbie is also alleged to have repeatedly used derogatory terms and threats of extreme violence towards Mr Gemmill during the same incident.

The alleged incidents occurred inside a Ratho pub and on Coalgate Road

Kelbie appeared in the dock in front of Sheriff Iain Nicol at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today Thursday, February 8 where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Co-accused Lisa Eardley, 35, is alleged to have knowingly or recklessly procured medical information relating to Mr Gemmill without consent and disclosing the information to another at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on June 30, 2022.

Eardley, of South Gyle, Edinburgh, did not appear at the city centre court but had a plea of not guilty lodged in her absence.