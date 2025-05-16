Man charged after series of car thefts and attempted car thefts in Edinburgh and West Lothian
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a series of car thefts and attempted car thefts in Edinburgh and West Lothian.
The incidents took place in West Calder, Whitburn and Harthill, as well as the Capital and Falkirk.
They happened between Wednesday, 9 April, and Thursday, 8 May, 2025.
The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 11 June, 2025.
Detective Sergeant John Irvine, from West Calder Police Station, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”