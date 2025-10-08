A man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a three-vehicle crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The incident happened eastbound between Baberton and Dreghorn shortly after 7am on Wednesday, October 8. Two people were taken to hospital following the incident.

Traffic Scotland reported congestion in the area, with some drivers facing delays of up to 50 minutes at around 9am. Tailbacks were reported to have cleared by around 11am.

Two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass on Wednesday, October 8 | Traffic Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10am on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, police received a report of a road crash involving three vehicles on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

"Two people were taken to hospital. A man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences."