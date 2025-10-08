‘Excellent result’ as West Lothian police charge 15 people in connection with shoplifting
The local area commander said the ‘excellent result’ demonstrated the effectiveness of proactive patrols who ‘will quickly identify those involved in such crimes.’ The individuals were charged with over 60 retail offences.
Last weekend weekend, Sergeant Lee Brodie and PCs Bob Montague, Scott McCullough, and Liam Arbuthnott played a vital role in addressing shoplifting in the Livingston area.
While on foot patrol at the Livingston Shopping Centre, the officers received reports of thefts from various stores in the area. Acting swiftly, they arrested three people, who will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, Local Area Commander for West Lothian said: “This is an excellent result for West Lothian and demonstrates that proactive patrols will quickly identify those involved in such crimes.
“My officers will continue to work alongside retailers and the Retail Crime Taskforce to combat and reduce these offences. Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, and we remain committed to protecting both businesses and the wider community.
“These crimes will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”