Appeal after HGV nearly crashes into police car on A1 near Haddington
The incident happened on the A1 near Haddington at around 12.55pm on Thursday, September 11. Police reported the HGV was travelling south failed to follow road closure signage and entered a cordon.
The force said the vehicle then knocked over several traffic cones and almost colliding with the police car. There were no reported injuries.
Make sure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
Police Constable Tony Keating said: “Following extensive enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who was driving on the A1, either north or south, around that time on Thursday, 11 September to review their dash-cam footage and come forward with any information which could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1195 of 11 September, 2025.