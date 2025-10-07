Man, 40, to appear in Edinburgh court after serious assault in Clerk Street
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in the south of the city.
The incident happened in Clerk Street at around 10.45pm on Tuesday, August 12. One man was later taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The 40-year-old man was arrested and later charged after Police Scotland launched a public appeal to trace the suspect.
A man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 7 in connection with the incident.