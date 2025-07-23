Man charged by police after spate of thefts in West Lothian saw vehicles and power tools stolen

By Rachel Keenan
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
A man has been charged by police after a spate of thefts in West Lothian saw vehicles and power tools stolen.

The thefts took place between November 2024 and July 2025 and included the theft of a car from Main Street in East Calder on December 2, 2024.

Other incidents include housebreakings and vehicle thefts in Broxburn, Livingston and East Whitburn between March 1 and 3 this year, and further thefts of vehicles, power tools and cabling between July 13 and 21 throughout West Lothian.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of thefts in West Lothian.
He has also been charged in connection with an assault in the Craigshill area of Livingston on Monday, July 21, and a number of road traffic offences.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, July 23.

