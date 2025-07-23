A man has been charged by police after a spate of thefts in West Lothian saw vehicles and power tools stolen.

The thefts took place between November 2024 and July 2025 and included the theft of a car from Main Street in East Calder on December 2, 2024.

Other incidents include housebreakings and vehicle thefts in Broxburn, Livingston and East Whitburn between March 1 and 3 this year, and further thefts of vehicles, power tools and cabling between July 13 and 21 throughout West Lothian.

He has also been charged in connection with an assault in the Craigshill area of Livingston on Monday, July 21, and a number of road traffic offences.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, July 23.