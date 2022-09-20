Emergency services were called to Tyninghame beach, near East Linton, on Sunday (September 18), but police have now confirmed the 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 51-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at a beach in Tyninghame, East Linton on Sunday, 18 September.

"Police and emergency services, supported by the RNLI and local coastguard, attended, however, the man died at the scene."There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

