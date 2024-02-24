News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Lochend Road South assault in Edinburgh sees 34-year-old man taken to hospital for treatment

The incident sparked a major emergency services response.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an incident which saw police and ambulance crews descend on an Edinburgh street.

Four police vehicles and an ambulance were called to the scene in Lochend Road South at around 6.50pm on Friday following reports of an assault.

Emergency services were called to Lochend Road South in Edinburgh following reports of an assault.Emergency services were called to Lochend Road South in Edinburgh following reports of an assault.
Emergency services were called to Lochend Road South in Edinburgh following reports of an assault.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An eyewitness reported seeing a man being escorted to an ambulance and he was later taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice