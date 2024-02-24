Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an incident which saw police and ambulance crews descend on an Edinburgh street.

Four police vehicles and an ambulance were called to the scene in Lochend Road South at around 6.50pm on Friday following reports of an assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Lochend Road South in Edinburgh following reports of an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eyewitness reported seeing a man being escorted to an ambulance and he was later taken to hospital for treatment.