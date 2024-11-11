Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Midlothian man who engaged in a sexual relationship with a young schoolgirl told police he had been “waiting 10 years” for the offence to catch up with him.

David Bracks regularly had sex with the 13-year-old child while she was said to be “blackout drunk” at his former home in Mayfield, Midlothian.

Bracks met the girl at a local park when he was in his early 20s and took her back to his house where he engaged in sexual activity with her by kissing her, touching her body and sexually penetrating her with his fingers and penis.

Bracks, now 34, admitted committing the offences all between December 2010 and October 2011 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year.

The court was told the victim reported the sexual activity between the pair to the police after suffering from mental health difficulties in September 2021.

Bracks, who has since moved to Manchester, was arrested and during a police interview he admitted to having sex with the child and told officers “he had been waiting 10 years for this relationship to catch up with him”.

The court heard the child was just 13 when she met Bracks at a skate park in August 2009 and along with a group of friends began consuming alcohol together.

A relationship started between the pair after a period of “initial flirting” and the court was told at the time the girl believed the liaisons to be “the most romantic thing ever”.

One encounter at the park saw Bracks “put his right hand inside the girl’s pants and penetrate her vagina with his fingers for a number of minutes” before he left to rejoin his friends.

Bracks then began taking the child to his former home and had sex with her on a mattress in his living room while she was “blackout drunk”.

The court heard Bracks used a condom during the “regular” encounters over an 11-month period and the girl believed the pair to be in a relationship.

Bracks ended the relationship in October 2011 and the court was told the girl was “relieved” they had split up.

He returned to the dock for sentencing yesterday where Sheriff Derek O’Carroll spared him custody and instead handed out a strong community-based disposal.

Bracks was placed on a social work supervision order for 18 months and will have to carry out the maximum of 300 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 18 months and will have to attend sessions with an offenders behaviour programme Building Choices as part of a conduct requirement.